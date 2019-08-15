Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analysts See $1.13 EPS; Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $1.13 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 71.21% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. BABA’s profit would be $2.94 billion giving it 35.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s analysts see 28.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor has $8 highest and $5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 40.42% above currents $4.75 stock price. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. See Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $299.05 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

The stock decreased 7.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 1.67 million shares traded or 31.56% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 16/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition Of Halyard Health’s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Owens & Minor’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 18/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR CUT TO TO BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv reported 93,156 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc accumulated 284,290 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 4,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 352,900 were accumulated by Spark Invest Mgmt. Nordea stated it has 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 107,100 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 14,210 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 20,172 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 49,619 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors stated it has 63,510 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 50,027 shares in its portfolio.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $421.94 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 46.34 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.