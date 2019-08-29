Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Valuation Declined While Newport Asia Has Trimmed Position; Ulysses Management Boosted Ericsson (ERIC) Stake by $496,800

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 9.31 million shares traded or 48.80% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $172.81. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 151,700 shares to 441,897 shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 7.25B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,800 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC).

