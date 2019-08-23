Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; As M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Q Global Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 179,376 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion

