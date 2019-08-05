Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $3.26 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut Its Stake by $430,500

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.48 million shares traded or 36.29% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 188,912 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27 million, down from 192,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 7.02 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03B for 34.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 321,024 shares, valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV) by 421,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).