Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Nucor (NUE) Holder Rnc Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 14,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 73,214 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 59,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,040 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $62.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 64,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,401 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 36.43 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

