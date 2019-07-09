Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $3.26 Million; Coca (KOF) Stake Maintained by Arga Investment Management Lp

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 63,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 537,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48 million, up from 474,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 136,620 shares traded or 106.90% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.73 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 75,100 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 31,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,912 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).