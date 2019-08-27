Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Trimmed Its Stake; Interdigital (IDCC) Shareholder General American Investors Company Raised Its Holding

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 218,380 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 20/03/2018 – InterDigital Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27-28; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,000 shares to 185,191 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX) by 241,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 51,622 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Gp owns 85,986 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 18,720 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 56,131 shares. 24,000 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 5,370 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 168,016 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 22,146 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 161,512 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 18,700 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Freestone Capital Limited Liability holds 9,670 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.