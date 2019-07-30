Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Trimmed Holding; As Flir Sys (FLIR) Valuation Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Holding by $421,120

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.02. About 14.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 1.06 million shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 18,049 shares stake. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 3,743 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 1.62M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.16% or 46,878 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 39,085 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 1.25M shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company reported 22,771 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 7,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 26,355 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. City Hldg holds 106 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 7,569 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

