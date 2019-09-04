Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Stake by $418,968 as Share Price Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.68. About 4.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 216,813 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares to 283,056 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FEMSA’s First Quarter Was Messy, But Basically Positive – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola, The 3 Amigos: FMX Outshines KO And KOF – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2015. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Files 2018 SEC Annual Report NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.