Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Cut Holding by $10.78 Million; Provident Investment Management Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $2.61 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.02. About 14.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,915 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.94 million, down from 355,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Alibaba Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Will Alibaba Stock Soar Thanks to Its Hong Kong Listing? – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares to 49,330 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kensico Capital Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.86M shares. Farallon Capital Management Limited Company has 2.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marvin & Palmer Assoc reported 40,650 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Limited Company reported 4,746 shares. Fort Point Capital Llc accumulated 1,585 shares. Select Equity Gru LP reported 89,652 shares stake. The Sweden-based Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 5.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 29,412 shares. Paradigm Fincl Ltd Llc reported 27,843 shares stake. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 1.11% stake. Moreover, Beach Inv Management Ltd has 6.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,760 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Communications reported 1.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiedemann Llc stated it has 31,571 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 1,873 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.03 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.