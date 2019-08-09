Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Cut Its Stake; Air Lease (AL) Stake Has Boosted by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 879,813 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Publicly traded company eyes $175M project in Black Belt – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Llc holds 0% or 119 shares. 18,869 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. 82,309 are held by Legal & General Gp Public Limited. 235,446 were accumulated by Btr Cap Mgmt Inc. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 31,441 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 101,000 shares. Marathon Capital Management holds 66,390 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Markston Intll Ltd Llc owns 700 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,948 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has 6.01M shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 16,031 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 23,635 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.