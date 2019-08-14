Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Cut Holding by $10.78 Million as Market Value Declined; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increases Stake in Honeywell International (HON)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 2,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 358,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.98 million, up from 356,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $165.02. About 1.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $162.73. About 15.81M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB) by 30,664 shares to 53,257 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 55,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,485 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

