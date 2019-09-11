Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Green Street Investors Lifted Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $6.13 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 47,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 72,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 119,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $176.02. About 5.03 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 626,737 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 25,200 shares to 267,300 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,857 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd accumulated 199 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,638 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 13,343 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Apg Asset Mgmt Us has 8.07% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 21,627 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 250,452 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 45,633 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natixis Advisors L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,007 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 4.02M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.17% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adage Prns Grp Limited holds 0.09% or 464,933 shares in its portfolio. 1.70M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Fifth Third Bank reported 1,224 shares.

More news for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 17, 2019 is yet another important article.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares to 178,058 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.07 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.