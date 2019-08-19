Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $4.85 Million as Stock Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 82,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 134,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, down from 216,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.24. About 282,913 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 89,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 209,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.22 million, down from 299,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 452,900 shares to 947,231 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 445,841 shares or 6.58% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 12,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 92,788 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Whittier Communication has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Caxton Associate LP reported 4,899 shares stake. Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 176,253 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 17,084 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 11,266 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 164,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 17,913 shares.

