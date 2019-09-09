Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Declined While Welch Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $3.26 Million; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shares Rose While Rbo & Co Trimmed Stake

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 4.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% or 249,995 shares in its portfolio. California-based Cap Sarl has invested 1.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 107 shares. 99,500 were reported by Art Advsr Lc. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 12,942 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 7,702 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Limited holds 0.23% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 0.03% or 300,839 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 55,628 shares. Ledyard National Bank stated it has 11,120 shares. Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,193 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,702 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,657 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.33% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 22,218 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels &.