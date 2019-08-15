Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Declined While Newport Asia Trimmed Its Stake by $10.78 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 15.09 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 1.56 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 933 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,358 shares. Leisure Mgmt owns 25,876 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Hldg Incorporated has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 7,444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 168,815 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Davis R M holds 0.68% or 318,298 shares in its portfolio. 7,795 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 24.63 million shares. 47,949 are owned by Communications Of Toledo Na Oh. Fragasso Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,216 shares. Wendell David Assoc owns 49,210 shares. Lumina Fund Management Ltd holds 0.36% or 10,800 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 36.92 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.