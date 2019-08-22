Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Declined While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Stake by $338,156; American International Group Ord (AIG) Holder Starr International Co Has Cut Holding by $9.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 797,329 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 169,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $172.19. About 8.08M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 115,172 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $64.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 175,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Buy Alibaba Stock Ahead of Its Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons I Just Bought Alibaba Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “AIG To Present at The KBW Insurance Conference – Insurance News Net” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.