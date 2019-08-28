Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Declined While Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $3.26 Million; Metlife Com (MET) Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Lowered Holding by $705,600 as Stock Value Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 6.81M shares traded or 37.41% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 10.87 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba vs. Tencent: Battle for the Cloud – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.