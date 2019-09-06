Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Welch Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $317,720; Share Value Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 39,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 6.18 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $178.18. About 4.37 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 334,278 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 355,178 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 553,627 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,399 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.22% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 26,838 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Company owns 100,830 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has 5.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 97,420 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I reported 2.12 million shares stake. Washington National Bank holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 1,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.