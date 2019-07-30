Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Westwood Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.62 Million; Johnston Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $5.32 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.95M, up from 155,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 7.93M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97 million, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.65. About 163,837 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares to 188,452 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,970 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will JD.com Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,000 shares to 306,536 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 7,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,320 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ASML +5% beats Q2 EPS, guides Logic strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.