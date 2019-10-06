Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Welch Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $3.16 Million; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Market Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Position by $2.09 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 30,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 378,921 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, down from 409,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 246,697 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 194.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 18,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 28,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Analyst Day a Possible Catalyst – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Solid Business With Lots To Like – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing FinTech – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When and How to Buy Baidu Stockâ€™s Bottom – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorp holds 949 shares. Associated Banc has 4,341 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 5,300 shares. Bernzott has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0.12% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 378,921 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 6,500 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 19,409 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 28,292 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability has 158,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 38,278 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Atwood Palmer owns 202,270 shares. Natixis invested in 0.16% or 300,265 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 7,530 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 31,609 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 5,522 shares to 755,635 shares, valued at $236.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).