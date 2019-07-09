Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Welch Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; East Coast Asset Management Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85 million, up from 119,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 15.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 2.17% or 186,891 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 147,709 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 32,207 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt has 8,867 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,127 shares. Fragasso Gru has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orca Invest Mngmt Lc reported 3.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keystone Planning reported 1.02% stake. 150,654 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 103,123 shares. Old National Bancorp In invested in 148,425 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colony Grp Inc Lc invested in 1.05% or 131,940 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 248,854 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

