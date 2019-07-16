Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Welch Capital Partners Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Disciplined Growth Investors Cut Its Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $1.71 Million as Stock Declined

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $173.92. About 15.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 2,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 366,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.36M, down from 369,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $12 during the last trading session, reaching $515.75. About 680,075 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.48 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset accumulated 223,023 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Karp Management holds 0.91% or 4,465 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hsbc Public Limited owns 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 78,876 shares. Putnam Limited Company has 264,144 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 601 were reported by Field And Main National Bank & Trust. 10,087 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Ftb reported 78 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 392 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 22,057 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Riverpark Advisors Ltd Com has 0.83% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,361 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 281,937 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Samath Jamie also sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, January 29. MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 57.82 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.