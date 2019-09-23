Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped Position; Taubman Centers (TCO) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 235,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392.14 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 119,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.07 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 755,309 shares traded or 34.70% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 31/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TAUBMAN BOARD TO CALL THE VOTE; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys 1.4% Position in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TCO END DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHR STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 FFO $3.56/Shr-FFO $3.70/Shr

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 48,831 shares to 532,717 shares, valued at $125.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 199,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,556 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.48M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17,839 shares to 22,577 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 39,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Midstream Corp.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity.