Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.52 Million as Stock Rose; Redwood Investments Stake in Globant S A (GLOB) Lowered by $1.11 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 15,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,574 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 43,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 196,757 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 8,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,179 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.82 million, down from 396,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital World Invsts, California-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 15,817 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.08% or 18,095 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 132 shares. Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 19,496 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 130,653 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De. Hbk Investments Lp has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Morgan Stanley holds 3.92M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.05% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Citadel Lc reported 7,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comgest Global Sas has 9,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Gru reported 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 65.83 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 60,362 shares to 397,531 shares, valued at $24.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 19,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 71,058 shares to 72,610 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 24,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

