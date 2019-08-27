Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Newport Asia Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Meredith (MDP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Cut Stake

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 773,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.18M, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 745,369 shares traded or 92.83% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 15/03/2018 – Review: Meredith Monk, Still Peerless at Shocking Serenity; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Time Magazine, Fortune Are Put on Block by New Owner Meredith; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Dilution And Declining Margins Are No Problem – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why 1 Analyst Likes Alibaba and YY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 132,332 shares to 219,247 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 128,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corp reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs owns 6,925 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 4,946 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability. Nomura owns 20,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Com accumulated 68,373 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 7,902 shares. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 0% or 33,728 shares. Burney Company invested in 0.02% or 7,144 shares. 14,369 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 915 shares or 0% of the stock.