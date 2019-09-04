Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Ithaka Group Decreased Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Jbf Capital Has Lowered by $3.97 Million Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 47,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 72,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 119,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $198.97. About 2.63 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MAKAREM TO JOIN FINANCIAL & STRATEGIC INVESTORS GRP; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin says rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. are a “minimal risk” to the S&P 500’s profits; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares to 178,058 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.04B for 35.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.