Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Cut Holding; Cortina Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 61,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582.61 million, down from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 36,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 228,476 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 191,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 235,843 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares to 711,885 shares, valued at $64.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entertainment by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 179,783 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 35,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,355 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,268 were accumulated by Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,399 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 153,431 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Invesco holds 141,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 12,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com has 14,901 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 414,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 91,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De has 34,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Comm stated it has 2,145 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% or 48,356 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC).

