Alibaba Group Hldg Util (BABA) Share Value Declined While Hexavest Has Lifted Position by $3.18 Million; As Workday Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Increased Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 49,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 209,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.07 million, up from 159,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Util (BABA) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 18,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 114,568 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41 million, up from 95,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Util for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 121,429 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $78.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co Inc (NYSE:EMN) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,967 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp Inc (NYSE:DG).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocado Group Plc Ord Gbp0.02 Isin #Gb00b3mbs747 Sedol #B3mbs74 by 1.45M shares to 12.74M shares, valued at $189.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc Cl A by 6,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (NASDAQ:GLNG).