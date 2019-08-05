Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Market Value Declined While Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $153.7. About 27.11 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 12,976 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 17,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 2.69M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibabaâ€™s Alipay and Tencentâ€™s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,109 shares to 70,023 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,627 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 19,679 shares to 597,527 shares, valued at $75.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings.