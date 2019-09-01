Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Position by $1.13 Million as Market Value Declined; S Muoio & Company Increases Holding in Red Hat (RHT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,663 shares to 40,623 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,614 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

