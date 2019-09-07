Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Position by $1.13 Million; Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Valuation Declined While Canal Insurance Company Cut Its Holding

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.09 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN).

