Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holder Hartline Investment Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Lifted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $12.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1736.63. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 5,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 32,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $170.54. About 6.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $418.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 914 shares to 11,507 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX) by 19,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 34.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares to 86,176 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).