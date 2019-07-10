Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Position; Confluence Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $635,216 as Stock Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 8,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 823,902 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.25 million, down from 832,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 619.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,501 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 4,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $168.18. About 4.38 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc Com New (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 11,620 shares to 51,038 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catasys Inc Com Par by 46,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 7,888 shares to 105,707 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennantpark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 117,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 30.24 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors, Alabama-based fund reported 126,000 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability reported 45,682 shares. Wespac Advsr holds 0.2% or 3,975 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,425 shares. Franklin Resource reported 1.43 million shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 137,461 shares. The Maryland-based Ithaka Lc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinnacle Associates reported 10,689 shares stake. 86,204 were reported by Covington Mgmt. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 47,074 shares. 8,237 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chickasaw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj accumulated 4,218 shares. 3,400 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Inc.

