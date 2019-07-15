Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Position Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co Llc; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Holding by $984,260

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 619.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,501 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 4,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 543,105 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,500 shares to 20,845 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd Sponsored Ads by 14,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,812 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJR) by 4,567 shares to 187,959 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

