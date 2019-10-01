Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Spon Ad (BABA) Position Raised by Fairfield Bush & Company; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose While American National Registered Investment Advisor Lowered Position

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 10,230 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.40 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (BABA) by 698.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 8,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.17. About 12.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 7,964 shares to 85,314 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,069 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

