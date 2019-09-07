Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Its Position; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Share Price Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Position by $129.86 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 5.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.15 million shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.83M for 23.38 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,235 are owned by Eii Mgmt. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 162,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.03% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 315,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 48,800 shares. 37.83M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Pnc Serv owns 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2,105 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 841,052 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei owns 723,107 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 223,806 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Real Mngmt Services Llc holds 3.15% or 220,900 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.6% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Gideon Cap stated it has 14,869 shares. Chilton Management Limited holds 1% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 497,703 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 176,758 shares to 198,588 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust by 202,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 36,943 shares to 710,791 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,488 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

