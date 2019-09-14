Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $41.69 Million; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.64 Million as Shares Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 56,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 17,958 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $854,000, down from 74,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.37M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 246,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 640,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.45 million, up from 393,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 34,411 shares to 451,212 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 29,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 144 shares. Intrepid Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.56% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 26,067 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt, Arizona-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Inc reported 28,515 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aviva Plc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 147,757 shares. Menta Capital Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.13% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 329,154 shares. Tegean Cap Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc holds 51,248 shares. 687 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Com. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,671 shares. State Street invested in 12.99M shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $88.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).