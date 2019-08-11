Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $71.30 Million; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shares Rose While Redmile Group Has Trimmed Holding by $131.73 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc analyzed 5.49M shares as the company's stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Alibaba on trade war pullback – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba’s Stock Is Breaking Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Alibaba Must Do to Get BABA Stock to $250 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $84.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $115,998 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,390 shares to 132,890 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 745,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Ltd Llc invested in 2.22 million shares or 7.04% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 820,305 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 273,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 17.02 million shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 40,262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Lp reported 0.6% stake. Hanseatic Management Services Incorporated owns 11,553 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 61,857 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 110,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated reported 16,793 shares. Dupont Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 49,976 shares stake. Pennsylvania reported 0.06% stake. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity owns 118,855 shares.