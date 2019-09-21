Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Declined While Suvretta Capital Management Increased Its Position; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding Has Raised by Element Capital Management Llc

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 461.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 18,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 21,955 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 3,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 246,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 640,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.45 million, up from 393,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.69M shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $87.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

