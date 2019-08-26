Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Declined While Oz Management LP Upped by $106.93 Million Its Holding; Cheviot Value Management Cut Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake by $666,330 as Market Valuation Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 10.36 million shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 587,500 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.38M, up from 587,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com" on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga" published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between US, China Continue – Benzinga" on August 12, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 171,600 shares to 132,300 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Put).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool" on August 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St." published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index [CORRECTED] – PRNewswire" on August 23, 2019.