Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Position Lifted by Suvretta Capital Management Llc; Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) Holder Ajo LP Has Lowered Position

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 16,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, down from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Electric Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 322,204 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 246,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 640,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.45 million, up from 393,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.12 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Sv (B) (NYSE:UHS) by 13,865 shares to 33,496 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Service Ent (NYSE:PEG) by 244,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,013 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 44,083 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 84,928 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd stated it has 68,722 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.58% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 21,241 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 32,159 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 41,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 178 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 7,391 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares to 722,000 shares, valued at $53.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 409,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

