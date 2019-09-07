Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holding Maintained by Ws Management Lllp; Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Stake Has Upped by M&R Capital Management Inc

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 19,561 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares to 827 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,310 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 13,090 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 35,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 36,246 shares. Granite Invest Partners Lc holds 42,670 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% or 62,633 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). M&R Capital Incorporated reported 30,380 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors stated it has 16,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co reported 94,109 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fincl Management accumulated 925 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 2,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 27,845 shares to 236,812 shares, valued at $12.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 22,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,022 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).