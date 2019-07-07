Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $71.30 Million; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holding Lifted by Southeastern Asset Management Inc

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39 million, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 550,823 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $252 BLN, UP 17% FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 419,801 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $24.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.