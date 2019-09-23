Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Stock Declined While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Decreased Position; As Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alexandria Capital Trimmed Stake by $355,293

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 13,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 23,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 9.10M shares traded or 271.26% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,603 shares to 118,014 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 11,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $112.78 million for 40.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.