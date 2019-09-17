Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Coatue Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.22 Million

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 1,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.16. About 3.88M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 3899.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 611,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 627,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 15,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 1.96M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 14,791 shares to 47,267 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 164,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,056 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 428,296 shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $278.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 79,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited owns 73,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. St Johns Investment Mngmt Co Limited Co holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 117,000 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Geode Capital Lc invested in 7.68 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 5.47M are owned by Invesco Limited. Parkside Bankshares And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 979 shares. 404,750 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 185,974 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Northern Tru reported 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 45.32M are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 75,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings Top, Fall Y/Y, View Revised – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Stock Plunges on Soft Q1 Sales Warning – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Office Depot (ODP) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.