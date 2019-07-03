Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Market Value Rose While Symmetry Peak Management Increased Its Holding; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Valuation Declined, Calamos Advisors Trimmed Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 124,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900,395 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.57M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This New Deal with Russia Makes Alibaba Stock Look Even Better – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) if youâ€™re speculating on additional upside, bull call spreads are appealing – Live Trading News” published on July 03, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “BABA Stock Rallies After Record-Breaking Shopping Festival – Schaeffers Research” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 55,890 shares to 328,954 shares, valued at $37.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 41,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,957 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

