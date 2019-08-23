Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined While Power Of Canada Has Boosted Position by $964,600; Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) as Stock Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 132,273 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambac working with others for max recovery of Puerto Rico exposures – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ambac Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:AMBC) Share Price Down By 45%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac -8.4% as Q1 reflects increased public finance reserves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba’s Q4 Results On Tap Amid Escalating Trade War – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Strength in Core Commerce Business – Live Trading News” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has delayed its up to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 26, 2019.