Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined While Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted by $6.93 Million Its Holding; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Its Position by $3.29 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 41,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 167,731 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, down from 209,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 1.70 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 38,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 989,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.46 million, up from 951,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 6.12M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,633 shares to 56,866 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 61,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,615 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares to 69,490 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

