Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined While Farallon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shares Rose, Holder Palladium Partners Decreased Its Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 635,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 415,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $171.64. About 5.50M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,134 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 34,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 247,578 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 95,000 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $25.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 187,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.22 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf Tr by 25,620 shares to 73,913 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

